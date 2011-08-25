Equity markets appear to be discounting an economic recession and sharp contraction in earnings, and as the macro data stabilises and bond yields stay low, equities are expected to re-rate, RBS says.

Its top picks include ASML , Atlas Copco (ATCOa.ST), Diageo , Sanofi , Standard Chartered , Unilever , Vodafone and Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE). RBS says earnings risk for these companies looks amply discounted and long-duration earnings are revalued due to lower discount rates.

"Growth may be slower than previously envisioned, but we do not expect a contraction in real GDP. Thus the pessimism reflected in valuations looks overdone and P/Es should expand," it says in a note.

"We think the equity market is priced for end-cycle conditions and an earnings contraction of between 13 percent and 26 percent. Sentiment-based economic indicators remain weak, but a variety of other macro indicators look to have stabilised, consistent with mid-cycle conditions."

Catalysts for getting back to the right P/E equities are trading on trough multiples, but this is unlikely to persist indefinitely given the potential catalysts, RBS says.

