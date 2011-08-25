Britain's FTSE Small Cap index closes down 0.4 percent and the FTSE 250 slips 0.2 percent, both faring better than a 1.4 percent drop in the FTSE 100 index.

Topps Tiles drops 29 percent after the tile and wood flooring retailer says it expects full-year earnings to be below analyst expectations as consumer confidence dwindles.

Investec Securities place its forecasts and target price for Topps Tiles under review, but retains its "sell" rating on the stock as it thinks the current consumer environment does not underpin swift recovery prospects.

Huntsworth sheds 5.4 percent after the public relations firm posts a sharply lower first-half profit, prompting a rating downgrade from broker Altium Securities.

"It is taking significantly longer than anticipated to convert new international and multi-office business wins into revenue," Altium says in a note, cutting its rating on the stock to "hold" from "buy" with a price target of 65 pence.

