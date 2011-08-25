Shares in Admiral Group shed 5.4 percent, the top FTSE 100 faller for a second consecutive day, extending a near 12 percent slide in the previous session as Oriel Securities downgrades its rating for the motor insurer to "sell" from "hold" following disappointing first-half results.

"On first glance the headline growth rates reported by Admiral looked quite good, but it soon became clear that there were some bad underlying trends in the numbers," says Oriel in a note.

"At the meeting Admiral management warned that future growth rates would be lower, combined ratio outperformance would reduce and price increases achieved were likely to be eroded by higher claims inflation," the broker adds.

Oriel says the warning about future growth rates has exposed Admiral shares as being "highly valued and plainly adrift," and with an 11 percent market share and pricing slowing down, it expects organic growth by the firm will be more difficult.

Oriel says that, during the meeting, Admiral suggested the analysts compare the company with a selection of Clint Eastwood movies.

"In hindsight, perhaps Tarantino would have been a better comparison than Clint Eastwood," the broker concludes.

