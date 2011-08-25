London-listed shares in Signet rise 15 percent after the jewellery retailer reports a higher quarterly profit and sales rise 10.8 percent to $797.6 million.

Sales at stores open at least a year rose 12.2 percent in the United States and 1.4 percent in Britain. Signet gets 80 percent of its sales in the United States and the rest in Britain.

"The results were stunning, in a word," says David Jeary, analyst at Investec Securities, who has a "buy" rating. He adds that the results were better than the top end of the range of forecasts and that the shares "were oversold in my view".

As at Wednesday's close, Signet shares had lost 24.7 percent in 2011.

