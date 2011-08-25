Global mining group BHP Billiton's second half profit is almost the same as the combined market value of listed Greek banks, which have suffered from steep share price falls on concern over the country's sovereign debt crisis.

Greek banks, including National Bank (NBGr.AT) and Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT), carry a market capitalisation of $11.46 billion, slightly higher than BHP's net profit before exceptional items of $10.98 billion for the six months to June.

