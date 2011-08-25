Shares in Kazakhmys rise 3.9 percent in a weaker broader market, after the Kazakh miner announces a surprise share buyback, approves a major project and gives a solid outlook, although the half-year earnings lag some forecasts.

The bank says the buyback will be for up to $250 million, and also announces an interim dividend of 8 cents.

Broker Arbuthnot says it would expect to downgrade its full-year forecasts by between five percent and 10 percent, and would also expect consensus to be revised downwards on the results, which lag its forecasts, but reiterates its "strong buy" and says the project, at Bozshakol, is set to be more productive and comes on-stream earlier than expected.

"The production profile is better than our expectations of a flat 80ktpa for the life-of-mine," they say. Development is due to start by end-2011, slightly ahead of schedule, with first ore procecssed in 2015.

"This is ahead of our expectation for commercial production in 2016," the broker says, keeping its target price of 1,570 pence, which represents "66 percent potential upside".

To see more on Kazakhmys' results, please click

Reuters messaging rm://simon.jessop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net