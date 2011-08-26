Shares in Gildemeister are indicated 4.1 percent higher in pre-market trade after the world's top maker of cutting tools late on Thursday says it would launch a share buyback from Aug. 26.

"A Share buyback at current substantially lower share price level makes sense," a trader says.

Shares in Gildemeister -- in which Japan's Mori Seiki owns slightly more than a fifth -- have fallen more than 36 percent since the beginning of the year, underperforming the midcap index .

To see a statement, please click

Reuters messaging rm://christoph.steitz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net