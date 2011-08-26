European stock index futures dip, pointing to a lower open as investors brace for a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke at the Jackson Hole central bank meeting, where he is unlikely to announce a third round of Fed bond buying to revive the stalled economy.
By 0612 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 are down 0.02-0.41 percent.
MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
PRYSMIAN H1
OPAP Q2 (OPAr.AT)
BANCO POPOLARE H1
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI H1
ESSILOR INTERNATIONAL Q2
SOFINA SA Q2
MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:
Tiffany and Co Q2
MAJOR MACRO-ECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 DE Imports
0745 FR Ind Investment
0830 GB GDP 2nd Release
0930 CH KOF Indicator
1230 US Corporate Profits
1230 US GDP Prelim
1355 US U. Mich Sentiment
1400 US Fed Chairman Bernanke speaks, Jackson Hole
1430 US ECRI Weekly
