European shares fall in early trade, adding to the previous session's losses, but an extension of a ban on short selling of financial shares and related derivatives is seen supporting banking stocks.

Volumes, however, may remain thin ahead of a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke at the Jackson Hole central bank meeting, where he is seen stopping short of announcing a third round of Fed bond buying.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is down 0.5 percent at 920.08 points. It has gained about 4 percent since tumbling to a two-year low earlier this month.

