Shares in Resolution shed 3.7 percent, the third biggest FTSE 100 faller, with the index down 0.9 percent, as Deutsche Bank downgrades its rating for the British closed book life insurer to "hold" from "buy" as part of a review of the European insurance sector.

Deutsche Bank says the main reason for downgrading Resolution is simply a lack of sufficient upside versus a wider sector that has sold off sharply, while Resolution has in fact outperformed.

The broker says its introduction of a new valuation methodology for the sector leads its to reduce its target price for Resolution by 5 percent to 311 pence, which gives 20 percent upside versus 26 percent upside across the wider sector.

Deutsche Bank also downgrades its rating for mid cap insurer Phoenix Group to "hold" from "buy" and cuts its target to 650 pence from 885 pence, saying it feels the outlook for the group is simply less certain than it was.

Phoenix shares lose 2.2 percent.

But the broker upgrades its ratings for blue chip life insurer Legal & General and motor insurer Admiral L>, both to "buy" from "hold", and also upgrades its stance for mid cap Hiscox to "hold" from "sell".

Admiral shares gain 1.7 percent, the top FTSE 100 gainer, rallying afetr recent post-results falls, although L&G slips 0.3 percent, while Hiscox gains 0.7 percent.

