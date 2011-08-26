Shares in Hennes & Mauritz (HMb.ST) fall 1.2 percent after Credit Suisse cuts its price target on the Swedish budget fashion chain, citing worries about weak sales trends, and arguing the company will find it more difficult than most in a tough economic backdrop.

"We would note that H&M LFLs were less resilient in the 2008-09 downturn troughing at -4.9 percent whilst Inditex was flat despite the intense weakness of sales in Spain," Credit Suisse says in a note.

It adds that H&M continues to have little exposure to higher growth non-European emerging markets and notes that sales mix remains heavily weighted towards Western Europe.

Credit Suisse cuts its target price on H&M by 14 percent to 190 Swedish crowns, just below the current price, and retains its "neutral" rating.

The broker says it prefers Inditex, which has more exposure to emerging markets. Inditex falls 1 percent.

