Shares in AMEC fall 2.9 percent, a top FTSE 100 faller, as Societe Generale downgrades its rating for the British oil services engineer to "hold" from "buy" following the group's first-half results published on Thursday.

SocGen says AMEC's interims caught it a bit by surprise, notably in that it was expecting flattish margin and 7 percent growth, while AMEC posted a 40 basis point improvement in margin, with growth at a mere 4 percent.

The broker also notes that AMEC said it expects its margin in the second-half of 2011 to be down versus last year.

SocGen cuts its 2011, 2012, 2013 EPS estimates to take into account slower growth but raises its dividend forecasts to take into account AMEC's more aggressive dividend policy but also the possibility that potential acquisitions might become more difficult.

The broker says its new rating "is not mainly supported by our estimates changes but by the fact we believed our previous estimates were conservative and therefore likely to be beaten."

SocGen reduces its target price for AMEC to 950 pence from 1,350 pence.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net