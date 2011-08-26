The FTSE Small Cap index is 0.2 percent lower in early trade, outperforming bigger falls by the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, both down 0.7 percent.

T Clarke drops 23 percent as the building services group posts a slump in its first-half pretax profit to 1.4 million pounds, down from 3.2 million pounds a year earlier, saying it does not expect a recovery in the second-half, and slashes its interim dividend to 1 pence versus 4.25 pence.

"Today's interims reflect the very challenging market conditions, the group has faced ... The group's core markets remain challenging with immense margin pressure," says Charles Stanley, which places its "buy" rating, 123 pence target price, and estimates for T Clarke all under downwards review

Lavendon gains 10 percent as the British rental-equipment firm reports more than a six times increase in its first-half pretax profit, aided by a recovery in its European markets, and says the momentum has continued into the third quarter.

"A good set of interim results that confirm what management reported in the pre close update in July which prompted upgrades to our estimates at the time," says Investec Securities, repeating its "buy" rating on the stock, although it does not anticipate raising estimates this time.

