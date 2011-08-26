Shares in the world's largest maker of synthetic rubber and rubber chemicals Lanxess drop 7 percent to the bottom of a 1.9-percent weaker German midcap index after its Chief Executive Axel Heitmann cashed in almost 10 million euros ($14 million) by selling shares.

Heitmann sold the shares at 38.95 euros, while Lanxess shares closed at 42.22 euros on Thursday. "The fact that he sold the shares for 38.95 euros is not an encouraging sign to the market," a Frankfurt-based trader says.

($1 = 0.697 Euros)