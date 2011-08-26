Shares in Optos gain 3.4 percent as the medical products firm receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance to market its Daytona Device, the company's next-generation ultra-wide field retinal scanning product, prompting Peel Hunt to upgrade its rating to "hold" from "sell" on valuation grounds.

"Gaining approval in the U.S. is the first step in Optos's transformation. Proving its durability, lower cost of manufacture and commercial potential are the next steps, where success is far from guaranteed," Peel Hunt says in a note.

The broker maintain its target price at 150 pence, and says that as the shares now trade in line with its valuation, it has upgraded its rating.

Meanwhile, Numis Securities repeats its "buy" rating on Optos with a 280 pence target price.

"Daytona is pivotal for improved margins and cash generation, in our view, and the expansion of the product range may allow it to accelerate penetration both in and outside the U.S.," Numis says in a note.

