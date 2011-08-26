Shares in Costain shed 2.9 percent, underperforming a 0.2 percent decline by the FTSE Small Cap Index , as the British engineering and construction firm's first-half results prompt Liberium Capital to reduce its target price for the stock.

Costain reports a 23 percent jump in first-half pretax profit to 10.1 million pounds as strength in its environment division offsets declines in its other units.

Liberum says Costain posted solid first-half results with a strong cash performance, and the broker has increased its estimates to reflect a lower tax rate.

However, the broker notes that while Costain's order book is flat, 2012 visibility for the group has declined, and although the stock's valuation remains attractive there are no obvious catalysts to drive it forward.

Liberum reduces its price target for Costain to 240 pence from 275 pence to reflect the market and sector de-rating, and retains its "hold" rating on the stock.

