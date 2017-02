Net selling in equities by global fund investors moderated to $1.3 billion for the week of Aug. 18 to 24, according to Nomura, after posting net outflows of $3.8 billion the previous week and $29.3 billion the week before last.

By region, U.S. saw the largest net inflows in the latest week, it says in a note.

Bond markets suffered net outflows of $3.1 billion, while money markets saw inflows of $10.2 billion.

