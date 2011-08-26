Shares in Marshalls rise more than 1 percent in a broadly weaker market after the British building materials company posts a 51 percent rise in first-half pretax profit, driven by strong sales.

The manufacturer of natural stone and concrete hard landscaping products for the construction, home improvement and landscape markets also says that a continued rise in commercial demand would offset an anticipated weakness in public sector demand.

"Marshalls first-half results are strong and ahead of expectations. This is a creditable performance and reflects a better trading backdrop in H1, but also that the investments/initiatives of recent years are delivering results," Numis says in a note.

"We continue to believe that Marshalls is a high quality and well invested business and when market volumes return the group will be a major beneficiary."

