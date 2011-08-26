(Corrects to say the units being sold are in the U.S. and UK)

Shares in Hampson Industries gain 3 percent as the aerospace engineer says it plans to sell four of its shims aerospace spacer businesses in the United States and UK to investment firm Bridgeport Development Capital for $84 million, with the proceeds to be used to reduce debt.

"The disposal of the shims businesses has been eagerly awaited by the market, and the proposed consideration actually exceeds our original expectations of 30-40 million pounds," Killick & Co. says in a note.

However, the brokers adds, although the news is undoubtedly positive, it is offset by the impact of dilution from the disposal and the continued operational challenges in some of the group's Composites & Transparencies businesses, particularly Odyssey.

Killick says it is inclined to "just remain holders (of Hampson shares) at this point."

