The FTSE Small Cap index closes 0.5 percent lower, underperforming both the FTSE 100 , which ends flat, and FTSE 250 , which falls 0.2 percent.

T Clarke drops 21.2 percent as the electrical contractor posts a slump in its first-half pretax profit to 1.4 million pounds, down from 3.2 million pounds a year earlier, saying it does not expect a recovery in the second-half, and slashes its interim dividend to 1 pence versus 4.25 pence.

"Today's interims reflect the very challenging market conditions, the group has faced ... The group's core markets remain challenging with immense margin pressure," says Charles Stanley, which places its "buy" rating, 123 pence target price, and estimates for T Clarke all under downwards review

Optos gains 3.1 percent as the medical products firm receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance to market its Daytona Device, the company's next-generation ultra-wide field retinal scanning product, prompting Peel Hunt to upgrade its rating to "hold" from "sell" on valuation grounds.

"Gaining approval in the U.S. is the first step in Optos's transformation. Proving its durability, lower cost of manufacture and commercial potential are the next steps, where success is far from guaranteed," Peel Hunt says in a note.

