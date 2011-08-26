European shares pare losses slightly after the Wall Street open but remain firmly in the red ahead of a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on the economy, as hopes for a fresh round of quantitative easing dim and a downwards revision to U.S. growth fuels fears of a recession.

At 1339 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 is down 1.7 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 , Dow Jones industrial average and Nasdaq composite are down 0.6 percent to 0.9 percent.

Bernanke is due to speak at 1400 GMT.

