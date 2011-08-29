Greek bank shares rise more than 20 percent after news of an expected tie-up between EFG Eurobank EFGr.AT and Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT) fuels merger hopes within the sector.

"The climb is the result of sentiment change in the market and the banking sector, after news of a merger deal between Alpha and Eurobank. More moves are expected," Takis Zamanis, chief trader at Beta Securities, says.

The sector's gains outpace the broader Greek market , up 7.4 percent.

The boards of Eurobank and Alpha, Greece's second and third-largest lenders, respectively, are convening on Monday to clinch the deal. Shares in both firms have been suspended.

French banks Societe Generale and Credit Agricole , which both own local subsidiaries, rise 2.3 percent and 1.3 percent respectively.

