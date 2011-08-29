Shares in Swiss insurer Zurich Financial and reinsurer Swiss Re rise about 2.5 percent, outperforming a 1.1 percent firmer STOXX Europe 600 Insurance index , after hurricane Irene causes less damage than expected in the United States.

Vontobel analyst Stefan Schuermann says estimated damage to the insurance industry will reach around $3 billion, of which around two thirds will be born by primary insurers and one third by reinsurers, meaning a charge of about $100 million for Swiss Re.

"Irene was not as dramatic as expected and will keep pressure up on nat cat (natural catastrophe) pricing, having some psychological impact on 12 September Monte-Carlo and October Baden-Baden January 2012 reinsurance renewal discussions," he says.