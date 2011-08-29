Shares in German commercial broadcaster ProSiebenSat1 PSMG_p.DE jump 4.8 percent to the top spot in a 1.9 percent stronger midcap index after announcing a share buyback.

"The news is not that exiting, but at the moment investors use any piece of positive news to buy shares, as they have taken such a heavy beating in recent weeks," a Frankfurt-based trader says.

The buyback corresponds to about 2.3 percent of its preferred shares and 1.15 percent of total shares.

Reuters messaging rm://harro.tenwolde.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Reuters messaging rm://daniela.pegna.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net