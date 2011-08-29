Shares in Swiss biotech firm Actelion rise 3.3 percent, outperforming a slightly firmer STOXX Europe 600 Healthcare index , after key experimental drug macitentan proves to be safe and well tolerated in a phase II study.

The drug missed the primary endpoint in the mid-stage trial in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), but analysts welcome the good safety profile of the drug, a possible successor for its best-selling Tracleer.

"Macitentan is currently the most important drug in Actelion's pipeline as it could replace Tracleer in pulmonary arterial hypertension before the patent expiry," an analyst says.

A Zurich-based trader says markets did not expect macitentan to reach phase III in IPF so the failure was not seen as disappointing.