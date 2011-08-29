Shares in Liechtensteinische Landesbank fall 7.2 percent as UBS cuts its rating on Liechtenstein's second biggest bank to "sell" from "neutral" after weak first-half results and on concerns about high levels of costs.

UBS says that while revenues were in line, earnings missing forecasts was mainly due to higher fixed costs.

"Given slow capital build and higher regulatory capital requirements, dividends could be at risk, in our view," UBS says in a note. "We further note that LLB lacks a clear cost cutting culture."

UBS cuts its earnings for Liechtensteinische Landesbank and cuts its target price by 40 percent to 45 swiss francs, compared with the current price of just under 60 francs.

The bank's shares are down only 18 percent this year, while the STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index is down more than 30 percent.

