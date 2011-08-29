Buying European equities is no longer dictated by valuations as macro events have made euro zone stock markets among the cheapest among all world markets, analysts at Societe Generale say in a note, adding developments in the euro zone sovereign debt crisis will continue to drive direction in the coming months.

European stocks are down more than 14 percent in August.

They could be due a short-term bounce, SocGen analysts say.

U.S. markets, meanwhile, have yet to reach a bottom, and are "not cheap enough to spark a sustainable long-term bull market", they add, referring to the Standard & Poor's 500 .

"To begin to buy for the long run, we would probably need to wait for a 3 percent real dividend yield and a forward P/E (price-to-earnings ratio) of 7."

Concern over the euro zone debt crisis and recession fears have led the move lower although recent durable goods data in the United States "temporarily offset concern of another U.S. recession", and so a trend reversal could be due in the VIX, a key measure of equity market volatility.

"A trend reversal could now be expected and Vix should go back to the 20 percent (level). If this happens, short-term confidence may return to markets and send indices higher, but not to pre-summer levels as the (U.S.) Fed didn't announce QE3 last Friday," they say in a note.

Reuters messaging rm://simon.jessop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net