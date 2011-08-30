Shares in Royal Bank of Scotland jump around 9 percent higher, topping a 2.8 percent stronger FTSE 100 index as banks bounce back, helped by an upgrade in rating for the part-nationalised lender to "buy" from "hold" by Deutsche Bank, which trims its target price to 35 pence from 40 pence.

Shares in British and European banks have fallen sharply over the last month on fears that a new credit crisis may emerge, but Deutsche Bank says RBS's management is performing well in improving the performance of its core business while restructuring and running down its non-core operations.

"We expect strong management will continue to deliver value in 'Core' while managing the risks in 'Non-Core," Deutsche Bank says in a research note on the UK-listed banks.

RBS - which is 83 percent owned by the UK government after a credit crisis bailout -- easily outperforms a 2.5 percent rise by the European banking index .

Lloyds Banking Group , which is 41-percent owned by the British governement after a similar bailout during the financial crisis, is up 7.5 percent, while Barclays gains 8 percent, and global heavyweight HSBC and Standard Chartered both add 3.3 percent.

Deutsche Bank reduces its target prices for all the British Banks after cutting earnings forecasts to reflect, among other things, slower growth, but it thinks share prices are discounting the worst, and sector valuations will prove attractive in hindsight.

