European stocks gain ground in early trade, adding to their recovery rally on rising expectations key U.S. macro data due this week will ease fears over the prospect of another global economic downturn.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is up 1.3 percent at 943.10 points. Europe's benchmark index has gained more than 6 percent since hitting a floor three weeks ago.

Britain's FTSE 100 index jumps 2.5 percent, with BHP Billiton up 3.2 percent and Burberry up 3.8 percent, catching up with the wider market gains on Monday when the UK market was closed for a holiday.

Reuters messaging rm://Blaise.robinson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

atul.prakash.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net