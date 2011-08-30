The 30-day implied volatility of Italy's FTSE MIB fell 20 percent on Monday, hitting a four-week low, according to data from Thomson Reuters Datastream, as a rebound in U.S. consumer spending and expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will act again next month to boost growth lifted equity markets.

FTSE MIB's 30-day implied volatility is likely to drop further as Italian shares are up 0.2 percent in early trade.

The one-month implied volatility for Germany's DAX , France's CAC 40 , Spain's IBEX 35 , Belgium's BEL 20 and Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 were down 9.3 to 14 percent on Monday.

Reuters messaging rm://dominic.lau.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net