Shares in Randgold Resources drop 1.3 percent, the sole FTSE 100 faller, with the index up 2.7 percent, after the West Africa-focused gold miner said on Monday it had revised its 2011 production lower due to abnormal rainfall at a mine in Mali, prompting Numis Securities to downgrade its rating to "hold" from "buy".

Randgold cut its annual production guidance to 740,000-760,000 ounces from 750,000-790,000 ounces after it said more than 400mm (15.7 inches) of rain had fallen in the past 12 days, an equivalent to about 40 percent of the region's annual precipitation, swamping pits and affecting mining schedules at its Loulo/Gounkoto mining complex in Mali.

In reaction, Numis downgrades its production forecasts for Randgold to the bottom of that range, 740,000 ounces from 767,000 ounces, which cuts its full-year 2011 EPS estimate down to $3.50, from $3.69, and knocks 20 pence off its full-year net asset value (NAV) estimate of 6,394 pence.

The broker makes no change to its 6,400 pence price target for Randgold but downgrades its rating to "hold" with the stock currently trading at 2 times NAV, in line with its target multiple

