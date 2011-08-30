Shares in Bovis Homes rise 5.4 percent after the British housebuilder posts sharply increased first-half profit and says it is confident of further growth in volumes and profit.

Bovis says revenue during the first half of 2011 was up 16 percent to 134 million pounds ($219.8 million), with operating profit at 10 million pounds with an operating margin of 7.5 percent, from 4.8 million pounds in the first half of 2010 and an operating margin of 4.2 percent.

"Based on these results, the strategy is working," Northland Capital Partners says in a note.

It adds: "The acceleration of earnings in H211 and 2012 should offer further support to the shares by Q311."

Northland retains its "buy" rating on Bovis.

Peers Barratt Development , Persimmon , Bellway and Taylor Wimpey are up 2 to 4.6 percent.

