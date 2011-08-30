Shares in Bunzl rise more than 5 percent after the British distributor posts an 11 percent rise in first-half pretax profit, ahead of market expectations, benefiting from acquisitions and an improved operating margin.

The company, which supplies carrier bags, take-away boxes and healthcare products, says pretax profit rose to 138.8 million pounds ($227.7 million), ahead of a company-supplied consensus forecast of 132.8 million pounds.

Numis says that acquisition spend, which traditionally accounts for two-thirds of growth, was 123 million pounds this year and the management appear confident of announcing further deals in the second half of the year.

"We have upgraded our full year EPS (earnings per shares) estimates by 4 percent to reflect the better H1 and the acquisitions/disposals. This is a very well run distribution business with scale advantages and opportunities for modest growth," the broker says in a note, maintaining its "buy" recommendation.

Bunzl's volumes are 27 percent of its 90-day daily average in the first 90 minutes of trading, against a volumes of 12 percent on the FTSE mid-cap index, which is up 2.5 percent.

