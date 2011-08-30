The FTSE Small Cap index rises 0.9 percent but still underperforms much bigger bounces by the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, up 2.4 percent and 2.1 percent respectively.

UTV Media gains 7.2 percent as the Northern Ireland-based broadcaster says its first-half pre-tax profits rose by 15 percent to 10.9 million pounds, with its television advertising revenue up by 4 percent, compared to the ITV network which was flat. [ID:nWLA4318 ]

Numis Securities calls UTV's interims "encouraging", with pretax profit slightly ahead of its 10.7 million pounds forecast, and reiterates its "buy" rating and 163 pence target price on the stock.

Craneware adds 4.6 percent as the software firm posts adjusted EBITDA up 32 percent to $10.1 million, on revenues which are up 34 percent to $38.1 million. The company says it has significantly increased its market share to around 1,500 U.S. hospitals.

"Decent set of figures, shares should recover at least part of last week's 10 percent fall in value," says Evolution Securities in a note, repeating its "buy" rating and 675 pence price target on Craneware.

