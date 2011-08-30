Shares in Computacenter add 1 percent after the British IT firm unveils first-half results, which Panmure Gordon describes as strong, prompting the broker to hike its target price to 494 pence from 491 pence, while repeating its "buy" rating on the stock.

The company posts a 25 percent rise in first-half adjusted pretax profit to 26.6 million pounds ($43.6 million) after product sales in Germany and France and continued overall demand for IT services, on group revenue, including acquisitions, of 1.37 billion pounds, up 5.9 percent.

"There are many positives but for us the revenue growth of 5.9 percent is the standout as we have previously gushed about the profit in France -- this was a long time coming," Panmure says in a note.

While the broker anticipates small consensus earnings upgrades, of about 3 to 4 percent, on the back of these results, it leaves its ahead of the pack numbers unchanged.

