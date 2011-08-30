European shares stay firm as British equities play catch up to Europe's rally in the previous session after being closed on Monday, while Wall Street falls in early trade as investors take profits before the release of U.S. consumer confidence data and the Federal Reserve policymakers minutes.

British banks are among the biggest performers in Europe, with Royal Bank of Scotland the top riser, up 7.4 percent after Deutsche Bank upgrades it to "buy" from "hold".

The FTSEurofirst 300 index is up 0.8 percent at 938.26 points, while the Dow Jones industrial average , the Standard & Poor's 500 Index and the Nasdaq Composite Index are 0.4 to 0.5 percent lower.

