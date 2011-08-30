The August stock market sell-off has led to oversold opportunities, according to analysts at JPMorgan, with the broker seeing rewards for those prepared to buy exposure to emerging markets (EM), where "the current and the potential GDP growth ... will remain superior to DM (developed markets)."

Companies on which the broker has an "overweight" rating and have more than 40 percent EM exposure include the following commodity-related stocks: Vedanta Resources , Anglo American , Xstrata , Cairn Energy and BP .

"While EM plays did suffer from being over owned at the start of the year, we don't think this is the case anymore. Almost regardless of whether DM dip into outright recession or not, we think the EM plays will start to outperform again," JPMorgan analysts say in a note.

JPMorgan highlights that by and large, the sovereign debt overhang and fiscal authority headwinds are "not the ills of EM".

It also says the pressures that EM faced entering this year of rising inflation and monetary tightening are at least temporarily likely to ease, due to rollover in commodity prices and more difficult base effects.

