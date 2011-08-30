The FTSE Small Cap index is up 1 percent approaching midday, lagging much stronger gains by the blue chip and the mid cap indexes, ahead 2.2 percent and 1.8 percent respectively.

Stratex International gains 9.2 percent as the AIM-listed exploration and development firm reports major gold intersections from drilling at its Oksut high sulphidation gold project in Turkey.

Petro Matad drops 29.3 percent as the oil explorer says the testing programme on its DT-9 well only saw water being produced, although, it adds, the test failure is not seen as an adverse judgement on the overall Davsan Tolgoi prospect in eastern Mongolia.

