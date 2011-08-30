The FTSE Small Cap index closes 1.4 percent higher, underperforming bigger gains by the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, up 2.7 percent and 2.5 percent respectively.

UTV Media adds nearly 12 percent as the Northern Ireland-based broadcaster says its first-half pre-tax profits rose by 15 percent to 10.9 million pounds, with its television advertising revenue up by 4 percent, compared to the ITV network which was flat.

Numis Securities calls UTV's interims "encouraging", with pretax profit slightly ahead of its 10.7 million pounds forecast, and reiterates its "buy" rating and 163 pence target price on the stock.

Petro Matad falls almost 30 percent as the oil explorer says the testing programme at its DT-9 well only saw water being produced, although, it adds, the test failure is not seen as an adverse judgement on the overall Davsan Tolgoi prospect in eastern Mongolia.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net