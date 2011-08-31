Shares in German retailer Metro are indicated 1.5 percent lower after Europe's largest retailer, France's Carrefour , warns its full-year profits would slump 15 percent.

"Mildly negative read-across. Most (investors) expected a Carrefour warning," a Frankfurt-based trader says.

Analysts on average were expecting Carrefour's full-year recurring earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to drop between 11 and 15 percent to around 2.3 billion euros ($3.3 billion) to 2.4 billion euros.

