Shares in Schroders drop 4.2 percent, the top FTSE 100 faller, with the index up 0.1 percent, as Citigroup downgrades its rating for the firm to "hold" from "buy" in a downbeat review of the UK asset management sector following the "crazy days of summer".

"Share prices have been volatile. In this note we amend forecasts and price targets to reflect a new, more subdued H2 market return outlook, and consider the real impact of recent volatility on asset managers," Citigroup says.

The broker adds that, short term, falling markets mean lower assets under management, lower management fees, and lower performance fees, while longer term, down markets and high volatility increase investor fear, leading to subdued and/or negative fund flows.

Citigroup reduces average EPS estimates across the sector for full-year 2011 and 2012 by 8-10 percent, reflecting new equity market assumptions, and reduces target prices by an average of 11 percent as a result.

Aside from its downgrade to Schroders, the only other rating change Citigroup makes in its review is an upgrade of mid cap Ashmore Group to "buy" from "hold on valuation grounds.

Ashmore shares add 1.3 percent.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net