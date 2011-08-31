Shares in Bwin.party rise 9.1 percent after the world's biggest listed online gaming company reports better than expected first-half results, lifts its target for cost savings and says the second half has started well.

Bwin.party, formed by the merger of Austria's Bwin and PartyGaming earlier this year, says first-half EBITDA fell 21 percent to 81.9 million euro, owing to higher taxation and tough comparisons due to last year's soccer World Cup. That was well ahead of the 75.7 million euro average forecast, according to a poll of seven analysts supplied by the company.

The group also lifts its target for annual merger savings to 65 million euro from 55 million before.

Shares in Bwin had lost half their value since the start of the year.

"The share price has been battered by market turbulence and we believe this is an excellent time to get on board," says Numis analyst Ivor Jones.

Smaller rival 888 gains 0.8 percent after reporting strong trading and higher first-half profit.

