Shares in Go-Ahead Group fall 1.6 percent, underperforming a rising FTSE 250 index, weighed by a UBS rating cuts on the British firm to "sell" from "neutral" in a broader note on the UK transport sector.

"Our bottom pick (in the sector) is Go-Ahead, based on its premium valuation, headwinds in rail and misunderstood balance sheet," UBS says in a note.

The broker, however, keeps Go-Ahead on its M&A watch list, saying: "Whilst we recognise the risks in the short-term, a bid could still materialise in the medium term."

UBS also reiterates National Express as one of its top M&A picks.

"We view National Express as an 'unfinished business' situation and see it as the most likely target due to its diversified business mix, its valuation vs peers and deal economics, and the presence of deal-friendly shareholders."

