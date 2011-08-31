European shares rise in early trade, tracking gains on Wall Street, on hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve will act soon with stimulus measures to boost the struggling economy, and ahead of a raft of data.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is up 0.7 percent at 946.77 points after rising 1 percent in the previous session, but has fallen more than 12 percent in the month, the biggest monthly decline since October 2008.

Shares in construction companies feature among the top gainers, led higher by Bouygues , which jumps nearly 10 percent after the telecom, media and construction group unveils a 1.25 billion-euro share buyback and upgrades its sales target for 2011.

