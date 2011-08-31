Shares in British Land and Land Securities shed 1.5 percent and 0.8 percent respectively, among the top-five FTSE 100 fallers, as the index gains 0.5 percent, with traders citing the impact of double-downgrades for both by Morgan Stanley in a cautious review of the European real estate sector.

Traders say Morgan Stanley cuts both stocks to "underweight" from "overweight", and also downgrades fellow blue-chip Hammerson to "equal-weight" from "overweight". Hammerson loses 0.8 percent.

Among the mid caps, Great Portland Estates , Derwent London , and Unite Group are all also downgraded to "equal-weight" from "overweight".

However, the broker does upgrade Capital & Counties to "equal-weight" from "underweight".

Traders say Morgan Stanley's changes come as it cuts price targets across the sector by around 20 percent as it widens its target discount to reduced net asset values to reflect increased risk.

