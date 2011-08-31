Shares in Man Group add 2.4 percent, outperforming a 0.9 percent firmer FTSE 100 index, with traders citing the impact of an upgrade in rating for the hedge fund manager by Morgan Stanley, and positive comment from Citigroup in reviews of the diversified financials.

Traders say Morgan Stanley has upped its stance for Man Group to "overweight" from "equal-weight" because of better earnings resillence, and suggests investors switch to the stock and its inter-dealer broking peer ICAP from fund managers Schroders and Henderson Group , both of which it downgrades, to "underweight" and "equal-weight", respectively.

ICAP gains 1 percent, while Schroders slides 2.4 percent, the top FTSE 100 faller, while mid-cap Henderson loses 2 percent

Man Group also gets a lift from relatively upbeat comment in a Citigroup review of the UK asset managers, with the broker saying the hedge fund manager would be one of its top picks in a falling market, repeating its "buy" rating on the stock although it reduces its target price in tandem with big cuts across the sector.

