The FTSE Small Cap index adds 0.3 percent in early trade, lagging bigger gains by both the blue chips and the mid caps ,.FTMC>, up 0.9 percent and 1.5 percent respectively.

Omega insurance jumps 9.8 percent as the Lloyd's of London insurer says it remains in talks regarding a possible takeover of the company and aims to conclude discussions with interested parties shortly, as it reports a first-half loss of $49 million.

In June, privately-owned insurer Barbican said it had made an approach to Omega over a possible merger. Rival Canopius had also entered into the bidding fray earlier this year, while sources close to the process said insurance magnate Jack Byrne was also interested in Omega.

Asterand plunges 53.5 percent as the human tissue provider to drug and biotech companies cuts its full-year outlook as it reports first-half results, saying it has experienced volatile trading since the period-end.

Asterand says it is consequently looking to raise funds to bolster its working capital, and separately announces that John Stchur has decided to step down as its chief financial officer with immediate effect.

