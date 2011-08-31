Shares in UK hotelier Intercontinental Hotels (IHG) and French peer Accor gain 2.0 and 1.6 percent respectively, as Jefferies initiates coverage on the European hotels sector with a "buy" rating.

The broker also starts coverage on both IHG and Accor with "buy" recommendations on valuation grounds, saying it sees upside potential to its forecasts as it believes the revenue per available room recovery will last at least through 2013, and M&A cannot be ruled out.

Jefferies says IHG's shares are 33 percent below their 12-month peak, while Accor's are 36 percent off their 12-month highs, and well below their respective long-term average forward PERs of 18 times and 18.6 times.

On IHG, the broker says: "This pull-back provides an opportunity to buy the highest-quality earnings in the sector at a reasonable valuation, with the additional potential for highly accretive disposals."

Elsewhere in the sector, Jefferies also starts coverage of both Whitbread and Millennium & Copthorne with "hold" ratings and target prices of 1,4550 pence and 450 pence respectively.

UK blue chip Whitbread gains 1.4 percent, and mid cap Millenium & Copthorne adds 1.1 percent.

