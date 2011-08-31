Shares in Alcatel-Lucent (ALU) rise 2 percent as a new analyst at JPMorgan Cazenove assumes coverage of the telecoms gear maker with an "overweight" rating on valuation grounds, in a note on the European communication equipment sector.

The broker also has a "neutral" recommendation on Ericsson (ERICb.ST).

"The (respective) ratings reflect their respective valuation and built in market expectations, which is for Ericsson to be defensive and ALU to not meet margin guidance," JPMorgan says in a note.

The broker says, however, that near term macro headwinds mean absolute performance is difficult.

"(The shares are) much cheaper after recent correction, risks to the sales from another recession, risks from roll-off of US spending with European/Chinese operators not picking (up) the slack means we see no urgency in building positions in the sector," JPMorgan adds.

Reuters messaging rm://david.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net