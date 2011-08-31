Shares in Asterand plunge 56 percent as the human tissue provider to drug and biotech companies cuts its full-year outlook as it reports first-half results, saying it has experienced volatile trading since the period-end.

Asterand says, consequently, it is looking to raise funds to bolster its working capital, and it separately announces that John Stchur has decided to step down as its chief financial officer with immediate effect.

In reaction, Daniel Stewart & Co. places its "buy" rating and 30 pence target price for Asterand under review.

"Although the group's interim results were broadly in line with our expectations, the company indicated that, due to volatility in its Tissue Based Solutions business, it now expects a weaker H2 than originally anticipated," the broker says in a note.

As a result, Daniel Stewart says it has retracted its forecasts and target price for Asterand and awaits further guidance on second-half trading.

